Zaman, Azhar star as Pakistan thrash NZ XI

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali scored centuries and leg-spinner Shadab Khan claimed four wickets as Pakistan beat New Zealand XI by 120 runs in the tour match in Nelson on Wednesday.
After being put into bat first, the visitors made a solid start courtesy Zaman and Azhar, both of whom retired after scoring 104 and 106 off 105 and 84 balls respectively.
However, once the duo departed, the Men in Green started to lose wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 234 for the loss of five wickets in the 37th over.
Pacer Hasan Ali made a valuable contribution of 36 off 22 balls to help the visitors reach 341 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 50 overs.
For the home side, off-spinners Aniket Parikh and Mark Craig claimed three and two wickets respectively.
In reply, New Zealand XI never managed to get going and were eventually bowled out for 221 in the 48th over.
The 19-year-old Shadab was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, as he claimed four, whereas all-rounder Faheem Ashraf claimed two wickets.
Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan will face New Zealand in five ODIs and three T20I series starting with a 50-over contest in Wellington on January 6.
