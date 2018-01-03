The founder of the nation had promised in 1947 with the tribesmen of FATA that whenever any decision about their future administrative set up was ever taken it would be taken in accordance with their wishes after due consultation with them.
Referendum in FATA
The founder of the nation had promised in 1947 with the tribesmen of FATA that whenever any decision about their future administrative set up was ever taken it would be taken in accordance with their wishes after due consultation with them.
A lot of heat has been generated in the country,lately,due to emergence of two groups of tribesmen,one demanding merger of FATA with the KPK and the second demanding holding of a referendum for ascertaining the will of rank and file tribesmen living in the tribal area as to which of these two options is favoured by them.
There are some hard facts about FATA which should always be kept in mind while taking any decision about its future administrative set up. First,no body should forget that FATA comprises a unique type of geographical terrain,the like of which doesn’t exist in the world. Second,the tribesmen of FATA abhor the police ,revenue and judicial systems in vogue in the settled districts. They know more than any body else that rampant corruption prevails in the settled districts where government functionaries don’t even hear complainants of the people unless their palms are greased. The tribesmen prefer decisions on their disputes through jirga system which they consider to be less time consuming and on which they don’t have to incur heavy expenditures like paying hefty amounts to the lawyers as is done in the settled areas.
It is also worth pointing out that the day-to-day administration and maintenance of law and order in the FATA gyrates round the age old concept of collective tribal geographical and territorial responsibility as enunciated in the FCR. One may ask the government a simple straightforward question. Is it hundred percent sure that the police would prove itself to be an effective alternative of the FCR in maintaining law and order of the area in which it would be posted ?