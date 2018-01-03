If back-door machinations do not stop, I will present all evidence before the nation: Nawaz
ISLAMABAD, January 3: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that he will present all the “evidence” before the nation if back-door machinations do not stop, adding that the future of the country depends on fair and transparent elections.
He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. He began addressing the media by wishing them on New Year, saying that he prays the year will sail smoothly. He said this year will also be the year for elections. “I am positive that the people of the country will choose the path of development and progress,” he said.
He said fair and transparent elections should be held and all parties should be allowed an equal opportunity to contest.
Nawaz warned against what he called secretive measures, including meetings and phone calls, which are employed to damage his vote bank. “If these behind-the-scenes machinations to engineer a result don’t stop, I will in Islamabad right here present all the evidences to this effect and will recount all that has happened in the past 4 years,” said Nawaz.
The former PM said that democracy should be allowed to prevail. “The perception is promoted that the opinion of the masses is flawed while Quaid-e-Azam had said that the opinion of the masses is never wrong,” he said. – Agencies
