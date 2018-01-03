‘You’re a top agency, don’t make a joke out of the country,’ SC tells ISI
ISLAMABAD, January 3: The Supreme Court (SC), on Wednesday, expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the country’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to monitor last year’s Faizabad Dharna.
During a suo motu hearing of Faizabad sit-in, the two judge bench comprising of Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa, also asked the country’s top spy-agency whether a cell to monitor the activities of such protests existed in the ISI or not, and if it did then was the top agency’s representative aware of who the protesters were, what the working of the group was like and the issues.
“You are a top agency, don’t make a joke out of the country,” remarked Justice Qazi Faez Isa.
The bench also inquired about the financial sources and income of protesters, further questioning the budget of the ISI.
“Should the top court summon the ISI chief to get answers? If you [the representative] don’t have a coherent answer?”
Justice Isa further remarked that while the ISI is doing a lot, it is doing nothing for the people of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan did not come into being due to the army, it was the struggle of the common people.
The bench directed the agencies, including the ISI, to brief Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali over the queries raised by the bench.
The court further directed the AGP to submit a concise statement of the issues raised within 15 days. – Agencies
