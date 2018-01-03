In case of U.S action, Pakistan is ready: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, January 3: In the wake US President Donald Trump’s scathing statement against Pakistan, army spokesperson said on Wednesday the country will not compromise over its dignity, and peace in the region was not possible until issues with India were resolved.
In his first tweet of the year, Trump said the US ‘foolishly’ gave aid to Pakistan over the course of 15 years but Islamabad remained deceitful by providing safe havens to ‘terrorists’ from Afghanistan.
Speaking to a private news channel, Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the Pakistani nation’s collective response to Trump’s tweet was a positive sign.
He noted that Pakistan and the United States were still friends,
and the relationship between the two countries went through ups and downs.
“We are friends and allies and war cannot be fought with allies,” he said. “There are several occasions where Pakistan has sided with the United States… at one time Pakistan had the option to become the ally of Russia but it opted to join hands with the US instead.”
He said that in case the US took action against Pakistan, it would be responded in accordance with the aspirations of the Pakistani people.
Ghafoor said India’s destabilising role was the biggest obstacle in regional peace, and it did not want Pakistan to succeed in its war against terrorism.
The DG ISPR said that the Coalition Support Fund was meant for the war in Afghanistan. “Pakistan and the United States are allies and they need to work together,” he added. “We have taken action against the Haqqani network and its effects will be visible in due time.”
In response to the US president’s statement, the country’s civil and military leadership on Tuesday showed an unprecedented restraint, saying they would not act in haste despite the onslaught.-Agencies
