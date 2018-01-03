Nawaz Sharif was Ladla of Establishment and Judges: Imran

Image result for Nawaz Sharif was Ladla of Establishment and Judges: Imran

ISLAMABAD, January 3: PTI Chairman, Imran Khan while giving an interview to ARY News’s Power Play programme said that Nawaz Sharif is security risk for the country. He said our match is against Sharif mafia. He said Nawaz Sharif was Ladla of Establishment and judges. Imran Khan said Nawaz Sharif used to phone the judges to get the decisions of his own choice.
He said this time the umpires of judiciary and Establishment have become neutral and they have not supported Nawaz Sharif.
PTI Chairman said that the daughter of Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz played a key role in damaging the PML-N. He said the statements of Maryam Nawaz has given popularity to PTI.
Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif had thought that he will also use money in JIT but he failed to do so.
On Tahirul Qadri, Imran said that we will support Tahirul Qadri ‘s stance whatever it would be. Meanwhile, Chairman Imran Khan denounced US President Donald Trump as an ignorant and ignorant man for his Twitter outburst regarding Pakistan. In a series of tweets, Imran Khan said that Pakistan was being made scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan. “Finally Pak suffers ultimate insult: being made scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan. A couple of thousand or so Haqqanis allegedly in Pak are supposed to be cause of why the most well-equipped military force in history, 150k NATO troops + over 200k Afghan army could not succeed?,” he said.
Imran Khan recalled that he had opposed Pakistan becoming a part of US-led so-called “War on Terror”. “Now, after suffering 70k dead, over $100 bn loss to economy, when we had nothing to do with 9/11, constant “do more” US taunts & after nation has been humiliated by Trump, GoP saying the same,” he said. The PTI chief said that Pakistan must not allow itself to be used for short-term paltry financial benefits.-Monitoring Desk/Agencies

News In Pictures

No threat can deter motherland in presence of brave sons: Army Chief
Nawaz Sharif was Ladla of Establishment and Judges: Imran
In case of U.S action, Pakistan is ready: DG ISPR
‘You’re a top agency, don’t make a joke out of the country,’ SC tells ISI
If back-door machinations do not stop, I will present all evidence before the nation: Nawaz
Embezzlement Allegations: NAB KPK to begin fresh inquiry against Capt(R) Safdar
Zaman, Azhar star as Pakistan thrash NZ XI
N Korea to re-open hotline after Seoul proposes talks
China defends Pakistan after Donald Trump’s criticism
National Security Council rejects Trump’s anti-Pakistan tweet
Khawaja Asif challenges Trump to audit alleged $33 billion aid to Pakistan
Corps Commanders review geo-strategic environment and internal security

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved