Nawaz Sharif was Ladla of Establishment and Judges: Imran
ISLAMABAD, January 3: PTI Chairman, Imran Khan while giving an interview to ARY News’s Power Play programme said that Nawaz Sharif is security risk for the country. He said our match is against Sharif mafia. He said Nawaz Sharif was Ladla of Establishment and judges. Imran Khan said Nawaz Sharif used to phone the judges to get the decisions of his own choice.
He said this time the umpires of judiciary and Establishment have become neutral and they have not supported Nawaz Sharif.
PTI Chairman said that the daughter of Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz played a key role in damaging the PML-N. He said the statements of Maryam Nawaz has given popularity to PTI.
Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif had thought that he will also use money in JIT but he failed to do so.
On Tahirul Qadri, Imran said that we will support Tahirul Qadri ‘s stance whatever it would be. Meanwhile, Chairman Imran Khan denounced US President Donald Trump as an ignorant and ignorant man for his Twitter outburst regarding Pakistan. In a series of tweets, Imran Khan said that Pakistan was being made scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan. “Finally Pak suffers ultimate insult: being made scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan. A couple of thousand or so Haqqanis allegedly in Pak are supposed to be cause of why the most well-equipped military force in history, 150k NATO troops + over 200k Afghan army could not succeed?,” he said.
Imran Khan recalled that he had opposed Pakistan becoming a part of US-led so-called “War on Terror”. “Now, after suffering 70k dead, over $100 bn loss to economy, when we had nothing to do with 9/11, constant “do more” US taunts & after nation has been humiliated by Trump, GoP saying the same,” he said. The PTI chief said that Pakistan must not allow itself to be used for short-term paltry financial benefits.-Monitoring Desk/Agencies
