No threat can deter motherland in presence of brave sons: Army Chief
COAS reviews security situation near Afghanistan border in NWA
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa inspecting border fencing at Pak-Afghan border during his visit to North Waziristan on Wednesday. – DNA
RAWALPINDI, January 3: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited home of Muhammad Ali Khan at Gharh Khel, Karak. Mr Ali has 8 sons; three of them Lance Naik Khurshid FC KP, Naib Subedar Umer Daraz FC KP and Havaldar Sher Daraz Pak Army have laid their lives for motherland in various operations.
Three are presently serving in FC KP and Pak Army while two live with them at home. Besides his own sons, his two nephews Sepoy Hazrat Ali and Sepoy Lal Marjan both Army Soldiers have also sacrificed their lives for the country while four nephews are presently serving in Army.
COAS paid rich tributes to the proud family for their great sacrifices and said that till the times we have such great parents and such brave sons no threat can deter Pakistan.
COAS said that no amount of care can return the value of their patriotism and sacrifices which is leading us to a peaceful and stable Pakistan.
Ali Khan and his family thanked COAS for visiting the family and announcing special welfare package (in addition to the martyrdom entitlement) for them and the village.
Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt was also present during the visit.
Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed satisfaction over the quality and timing of the newly-constructed border forts and fences along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, said the military’s media wing.
The army chief visited North Waziristan Agency (NWA) and laid floral wreath at the Shuhada (martyrs) monument in Miranshah, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.
He visited the Afghan border areas, where border forts and fences have recently been erected to secure the porous border.
The COAS was also briefed about the security situation, rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) and progress on socio-economic development projects in the agency.
Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant-General Khalid Nazir Butt was also present during the visit.Agencies/DNA
