NASSER WROTE TODAY’S PAK-AMERICA-CHINA-INDIA SCENARIO SIX DECADES BACK
President Trump’s tweet isn’t a sudden shift in America’s policy regarding South Asia. In fact the ‘ground realities’ dormant in this TWEET are several decades old.
My mind in this respect goes back to an interview of Egypt’s strongman Nassser with Life’s correspondent. The interview was comprised of such thought-provoking questions and such stunning answers that I still remember it. I was in the college then.
Nasser had just returned from Bandung Conference in which the leaders of the non-aligned countries had met. The world was then divided between two blocs—an American bloc and a Soviet Union block. But there were four countries that boasted of being non-aligned— namely India, China, Yugoslavia and Egypt’.
It was during Bandung Conference that New Delhi had echoed with the chants of HINDI-CHEENI BHAI BHAI.
“Do you think Mr President that the NON-ALIGNED ALLIANCE has a future?” Life’s correspondent had asked.
“Symbolically yes. But the ground realities negate it,” Nasser had replied.
“What do you mean Mr President?” Life’s correspondent had enquired.
“The Indo-China brotherhood mantra is quite unrealistic. The two countries are the world’s largest-populationwise. And they are competitors— not allies, by the facts of geography and history. China logically is Pakistan’s natural ally and I see this alliance taking place very soon,” Nasser had replied. “India is non-aligned only technically. It is in effect in the Soviet camp. Egypt too will have to rely on Soviet support militarily as well as politically. Communism today is divided between China and Soviet Union. But both have a common destiny against American capitalism and its reach. I can see on the future geo-political map new alliances taking place. I see Pakistan’s main ally, the U.S, inching towards India when China starts looking beyond its borders for influence. A Pak-China alliance is a geo-political reality which will prompt a U.S-India nexus coming into being. Let us not forget that America hasn’t only Soviet Union to deal with. It also has Chinese challenge to handle in the future, because sooner or later China will extend its wings in the East as well as the West. India therefore is a logical US ally.”
Wasn’t Jamal Abdul Nasser a brilliant future-seer. America at no time in the history of its alliance with Pakistan, came to Pakistan’s rescue or help. There would have been no Kashmir issue if America had ever been our real ally….
