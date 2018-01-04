Will try for Australia, New Zealand to play in Pakistan this year: Sethi
KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi hoped for more international cricket in Pakistan during 2018, with a promise to cricket fans that he will try to convince Australia and New Zealand to play at least one match in Pakistan during their series later this year.
In a video message, the PCB’s chairman stated that 2017 was a productive and successful year for Pakistan and 2018 will bring more success to Pakistan cricket.
“Last year was very good for cricket. PCB and our team have achieved a lot in 2017. It was the collective dedication and team spirit that we did well. We are on a winning streak and it will continue,” he said in the video message released by PCB.
Sethi, while pointing out that the return of international cricket to Pakistan was a big success in 2017, hinted that there will be more international cricket matches at home for the Pakistani cricket fans.
“We will have two PSL matches in Lahore and a final in Karachi. West Indies will also come to play three matches after PSL,” he said.
“Then we are scheduled to host Australia and New Zealand for our home series in UAE. I will try my best to convince both of them to play at least one match in Pakistan during the series,” Sethi added.
Australia is scheduled to play five ODIs and one T20I in October while New Zealand will tour for a full series of three tests, five ODIs and a T-20 in November this year.
Sethi also recalled Pakistan’s success in 2017 and termed the Champions Trophy victory as the greatest moment in the recent history of Pakistan cricket.
“Champions Trophy win was a greatest moment in our history. Beating India, what a wonderful day, what a great day,” he recalled.
“We are now on track. We have achieved top position in T20Is and InshaAllah we will achieve same in ODIs too very soon,” he hoped.
The chairman said that the return of international cricket was also a big success for PCB.
“We hosted the PSL final, then World XI team came and then Sri Lanka arrived and played in Pakistan. West Indies will come and play in Pakistan in March,” he said.
