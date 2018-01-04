SC rejects Punjab govt’s reports over illegal constructions in Murree
ISLAMABAD, January 4: Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan, during hearing of suo moto notice case regarding illegal housing societies in Murree, on Thursday rejected the reports submitted by the Punjab government, calling them unsatisfactory.
Two-member bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and Justice Maqbool Bakar conducted hearing of the case. The court directed the Punjab government to present revenue record and maps of land on the next hearing.
During the hearing, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan said that complete record should be submitted so as to ascertain the real purpose of the land, saying that the court wants to know for what purposes the land was to be used and it should also be informed as to whether there are not encroachments and occupation on the water Nullahs.
Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, addressing the advocate general of Punjab, one more chance is given, saying ” come with complete preparation and inform the court as to who are the real owners of the land and where are the working plans prepared in the decade of 70″.
The court, while rejecting the request of barrister Aitzaz Ahsan for allowing commoner sky garden housing society for the work, adjourned further hearing of the case till January 24.-Sabah
