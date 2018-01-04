The JUI(F) as well as the ANP are keeping their cards close to their chests. No body knows as yet what are they upto?Whose side they are on?Their absence from the APC convened by Dr Tahir ul Qadri last week was conspicuous . Meanwhile, it seems Maryam Nawaz is going to step into the shoes of her father . She has been, lately, quite active on the political front and her media campaign is also quite effective and far reaching.
She might be a strong candidate for the chief ministership of Panjab which means Hamza Sharif’s dream to become next CM of the biggest province of the country is going to be dashed to the ground but this the price he was to pay in any case for paving the way of his father becoming the next chief executive of the country. Hamza Sharif can wait his turn for the time being. Zardari too has been promoting his son to have a go at the PM House, if not this time round, may be in 2023 election.
It seems that this country is fated to become an oligarchy which is going to be ruled by a handful of political families belonging to the elite, turn by turn, under the garb of parliamentary democracy at least for next couple of years.
The common man doesn’t see any light at the end of the tunnel and he feels utterly disappointed. Most of the politicians who are trying to enter into the citadel of power once again by contesting the 2018 elections stand tested by the people of this country in the past not once but so many times. Their entry into the portals of power is not going to make any difference for the teeming millions of the country who would continue to groan under poverty and squalor unless there is a revolution in this country of which there seems to be signs at the moment.
Dynastic politics
