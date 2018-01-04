Pakistan, Iran Defence Ministers discuss increasing unrest in the region

ISLAMABAD, January 4: Iranian Minister for Defence, Brigadier General Amir Hatami Thursday phoned Minister for Defence, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan and discussed with him the increasing unrest in the region.
Both the ministers agreed to hold frequent consultation to assess the situation, a statement said.
The Iranian minister termed the recent of visit of Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Tehran as a turning point in defence relations between Pakistan and Iran.
Both the ministers also agreed that recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel by United States had violated international understanding and destabilized the Middle East.
Khurram Dastgir said the ‘Ummah’ must unite in order to resist foreign intervention in Islamic countries and take charge of their own security.

