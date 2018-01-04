U.S not a friend, ties need review: Foreign Minister
KARACHI, January 4: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan needs to revisit its ties with the United States.
The minister said so while speaking exclusively to anchorperson of a private TV Channel.
The statement comes at a time of heightened tensions between Pakistan and the United States.
It all began with a tweet by US President Donald Trump accusing Pakistan of giving nothing but lies and deceit, thinking US leaders to be fools.
“They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” he said on Monday.
“The US behaviour is neither that of an ally nor of a friend,” Asif said. “It is a friend who always betrays.” He also ruled out the perception that Pakistan had been diplomatically isolated.
The minister further said that in case of any aggression by the US, Pakistan would respond in a manner that would reflect the nation’s will. Asked if his recent tweets were in personal capacity or being the foreign minister, he said that he has no individual worth he is just a public representative. The minister said his tweets represent state’s response as long as he is not asked by the leadership to stop issuing such statements. Asked about somewhat mild response by Pakistan to the US allegations, he maintained that there is always a difference between individual and institutional reactions, adding that if the Parliament responds to the allegations then it should be “closer to the public sentiment.” “If the Parliament adopts a resolution on the issue, it should be closer to the public sentiment,” Asif said. Trump tweet followed a statement by the White House on Tuesday saying that it wanted to see Pakistan do more to fight terrorism and that it would likely announce actions to pressure Islamabad within days.
Meanwhile, Islamabad reacted strongly to the allegations and summoned the US ambassador to the Foreign Office in a rare public rebuke. – Agencies
