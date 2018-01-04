TTP militants involved in attack on Army Major killed in D.I Khan operation: ISPR
D.I. KHAN, January 4: Two suspected terrorists of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who were involved in an attack which resulted in the martyrdom of a Pakistani Army major, were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district on Thursday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.
Major Ishaq, 28, had lost his life while security forces were conducting a search operation on reports about presence of terrorists in a hideout in DI Khan’s Kulachi area. A wanted militant, identified as Zahir Shah, was also reportedly present there.
The terrorists had opened fire and lobbed a hand-grenade at the security personnel which resulted in the martyrdom of Maj Ishaq, a police official had told a newspaper adding that the militants ran away after firing.
On Thursday, Shah and his accomplice, both of whom belonged to the TTP, were killed in an IBO launched by security forces in the same area, Kulachi, read an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.
Four other suspected terrorists were also arrested during the operation.
According to ISPR, the militants were on a mission to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) in the area when they were targeted.
“Forces were tracing the attackers based on intelligence lead and successfully found them,” the statement said. -Agencies
TTP militants involved in attack on Army Major killed in D.I Khan operation: ISPR
D.I. KHAN, January 4: Two suspected terrorists of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who were involved in an attack which resulted in the martyrdom of a Pakistani Army major, were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district on Thursday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.
Major Ishaq, 28, had lost his life while security forces were conducting a search operation on reports about presence of terrorists in a hideout in DI Khan’s Kulachi area. A wanted militant, identified as Zahir Shah, was also reportedly present there.
The terrorists had opened fire and lobbed a hand-grenade at the security personnel which resulted in the martyrdom of Maj Ishaq, a police official had told a newspaper adding that the militants ran away after firing.
On Thursday, Shah and his accomplice, both of whom belonged to the TTP, were killed in an IBO launched by security forces in the same area, Kulachi, read an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.
Four other suspected terrorists were also arrested during the operation.
According to ISPR, the militants were on a mission to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) in the area when they were targeted.
“Forces were tracing the attackers based on intelligence lead and successfully found them,” the statement said. -Agencies