Indian diplomat yelled at my mother,’ says Kulbhushan Jadhav in new video
ISLAMABAD, January 4: A fresh recorded statement of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was convicted by a Pakistani military court for being an agent of Indian spy agency RAW, was released by the Foreign Office on Thursday, in which he rejected Indian allegations against Pakistan over his December 25 meeting with his mother and wife.
In the video released by the Foreign Office, he thanks Pakistan for its gesture and says he felt that his mother and wife were scared during the meeting. He adds that an Indian diplomat was shouting at the women.
“There was an indian diplomat with my mother, who was continuously shouting on her,” says the Indian spy jailed in Pakistan. “During the meeting, it looked like my mother had been beaten and brought here on a plane,” he’s further heard saying.
The Indian diplomat who accompanied Jadhav’s mother and his wife on the visit was Indian deputy high commissioner to Pakistan JP Singh, the Times of India reported.
In the video, Jadhav is further heard saying he “saw fear” in his mother’s eyes. He’s then heard asking India why it is lying about him not working for an intelligence agency. “I want to tell India that I am a commissioned officer in the Indian Navy. Why are you lying about my working for an intelligence agency?” he asked.
Jadhav is further heard saying in the video that his mother was “very happy” to see him and was “in a good state”. “I said don’t worry Mummy. They (Pakistan) are taking care of me, they have not touched me. She believed me once she saw me personally,” Kulbhushan Jadhav told.
Jadhav met his wife and his mother on December 25, in a visit that became highly controversial, after India’s baseless allegations against Pakistan.
Last week, responding to a query regarding the Indian External Affairs Miniser’s statement, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif categorically rejected all Indian allegations and stated that the meeting of the wife and mother of convicted Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 25 December 2017 was permitted on humanitarian grounds, in lines with Islamic teachings and traditions of compassion and grace. – DNA
