Democracy cannot be achieved in the country in the strict sense of the word unless the Election Commission of Pakistan supervises intra party elections in all the political parties of the country. This is the only way through which the dynastic politics can be put to an end in this country. General Elections are due any time. Those persons, no matter how well they are placed in society, should not be allowed to contest polls who are bank defaulters unless they cough up the bank loans of hefty amounts which were written off by the government due to their political clout. In the same manner, all those persons who were criminals but who got reprieve under the so- called NRO between Benazir and Musharraf should also be barred from contesting polls.
It is doubtful whether the suggestions given above would be implemented because politicians belonging to almost all political parties suffer from the drawbacks mentioned above. How can they shoot themselves in the foot because, if they acted upon them , a majority of them would not be able to make it to the assemblies?
POSTSCRIPT . It is understood that the government has included some politicians also in the central selection board responsible for promoting civil servants to the higher grades. This is not a wise step at all. It amounts to politicisation of bureaucracy . It goes against the very grain and spirit of the directive of the founder of the nation who had categorically said that the civil servants would only be answerable for their acts to the state and law of the land and not to the sitting government which is transitory in nature. If the politicians are given a say in their promotion it would strike at the very roots of the Quaid’ s directive in the matter who wanted no interference in the work of bureaucracy from any political quarter. How can a civil servant beholden to politicians for his promotion be billed as neutral?
Politicisation of civil service
