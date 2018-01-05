Former Air Chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan passes away

ISLAMABAD, January 5: Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Asghar Khan passed away on early Friday, family sources said.
Asghar Khan, who became the head of PAF at the age of 35, was going to turn 97 onJanuary 17, this year. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has yet to reveal details of his funeral.
However, some earlier reports said that his burial would be held on Saturday in his native village of Nawa Shehar, Abbottabad. In 1957, Khan became the first native Commander-in-Chief of PAF.
After retiring from the PAF, he became the president of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) which he headed until 1968. In 1970, Khan founded the Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, but the party could not dent the vote bank of other major parties of the time, such as the Pakistan Peoples Party. He authored several books, including an autobiography, titled My Political Struggle, in 2008. Later, Khan merged his party with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2012. – DNA

