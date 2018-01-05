No need for Indian lobby, rulers themselves are defaming the country: Imran

ISLAMABAD, January 5: PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that there is no need for the Indian lobby and the rulers themselves are defaming the country.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, he said that the country will earn defamation when the rulers will utter such words.
“Pakistan offered the most sacrifices in another’s war. Now the US has shifted the onus onto Pakistan,” he added.
The PTI chief alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested the United States to help the PML-N assume the federal power for the third time.
He said that political elite are responsible for whatever is happening in the country and ‘no enemy is needed’.
Meanwhile, terming Nawaz Sharif a “security risk” for Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday also accused Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif of handing out state secrets to American officials.-Agencies

