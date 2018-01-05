Casting doubts on Pakistan not to be good for common objectives of Washington and Islamabad
Says U.S withdrawal of aid to impact security cooperation & regional peace
Says Pakistan Army has indiscriminately targeted terrorists including Haqqanis
Says there are no organised terrorist sanctuaries inside Pakistan
KARACHI, January 5: Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Friday that United States suspension of aid to Pakistan would impact bilateral security cooperation between the two nations.
The Pakistani military spokesman, said so during an interview with Voice of America (VOA).
“Suspension of US assistance will impact bilateral security cooperation and regional peace efforts,” he said. “But it will not deter our resolve to fight terrorism.”
Ghafoor said that Pakistan never fought for money, but for peace. “We have paid a heavy price both in blood and treasure.”
The spokesman further said the Pakistan Army has indiscriminately targeted terrorists including Haqqanis.
“There are no organised terrorist sanctuaries inside Pakistan,” he maintained.
The DG ISPR further said that casting doubts on Pakistan’s would not be good for common objectives of Washington and Islamabad.
“Casting doubt on our will is not good to our common objective of moving towards enduring peace and stability.”
He further vowed that “Pakistan shall continue its sincere efforts in best interest of Pakistan and peace.”
