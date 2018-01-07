Time has,perhaps,come when we should redefine and rehash our foreign policy . Since 1951 our leaders have been dancing to the tune of Washington. Our nearness to the US has caused us more harm than good. Trump has forgotten Pakistan’s blind allegiance to America. He has suddenly found a new friend in India which he now very cunningly wants to use against China. He has an eye also on the vast natural resources of the Central Asian countries with whom he wants to cultivate. America has no intention ,whatever,to leave Afghanistan though one wonders what good is going to come out of its more stay in that country where despite its best efforts it could not eliminate the Taliban who control a fairly big mass of land there. Mullah Omar was right when he said that American forces might have more wrist watches than us but we have a lot of time with us.
This is a God- sent opportunity for us to give a wide berth to the Yankees. We ought to further cement our ties with Beijing. We need to mend fences with Moscow. We should strive for the creation of a bloc of Turkey,Iran,China and Pakistan and in due course persuade Kabul to join it also. If this idea could be translated into a reality our enemies won’t be able to disturb this belt through its machination.
Nawaz Sharif kept the post of foreign minister vacant for good four years of his stint as PM during which he himself held its portfolio. He was an utter failure as a FM . The present government is towards the fag end of its constitutional term. Had Nawaz Sharif remained as PM ,Khawaja Asif would never have become FM though he is no Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He is not a patch on him . One wonders whether he would be able to do anything concrete during very little time at his disposal now.
Time to get rid of America
