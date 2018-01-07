New U.S security strategy creating instability in the world: Iran

  • Pakistan will continue its economic and security cooperation with Iran: Nasser Janjua

TEHRAN, January 7: Iran’s Secretary Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has underlined that the new US security strategy is creating instability in the world.
He was talking to Pakistan’s National Security Advisor lieutenant general (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua in Tehran on Sunday.
Criticising the US new national security strategy, Ali Shamkhani said the double-standard of the US against Muslim countries, necessitate alertness and expansion of ties among Muslim countries.
He said his country will not let any country influence Tehran-Islamabad ties aversely.
The National Security Advisor of Pakistan said in the meeting that Muslims need to be alert against foreign conspiracies designed to increase the fray between them.
Nasser Khan Janjua said Pakistan will continue its economic and security cooperation with Iran.
Iran’s Secretary Supreme National Security Council stressed the need for safeguarding sustainable security at the borders, joint actions in fighting narcotics transit, human and weapon trafficking.-Sabah

