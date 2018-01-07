Iranian Ex-President Ahmadinejad arrested: Report

Image result for Iranian Ex-President Ahmadinejad arrested: Report

TEHRAN, January 7: The Iranian government has reportedly arrested former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad for inciting unrest and demonstrations through his statements.
Authorities are now seeking to place Ahmadinejad under house arrest with Khamenei’s approval, the Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper added, citing “reliable sources in Tehran”. UK-based newspaper Daily Mail has also run a similar report. During a visit to Bushehr city late December, Ahmadinejad had said that Iran suffered from “mismanagement” and that current President Hassan Rouhani and his government “believe that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society,” the newspaper reported. “Some of the current leaders live detached from the problems and concerns of the people, and do not know anything about the reality of society,” they reported him saying. Iran’s fifth head of the judicial system, Amole Larijani, had accused Ahmadinejad of inciting more protests, the same accusation directed at prominent Shiite cleric and politician Mehdi Karroubi and former prime minister Mir-Hossein Mousavi which also lead to their house arrest.- Agencies

