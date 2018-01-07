Imran not responsible for divorce with Bushra Maneka, ex-husband denies reports

LAHORE, January 7: Former husband of Bushra Maneka and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s spiritual leader, Khawar Fareed Maneka has categorically denied the statement associated with him and reported by a private television channel and said that Khan was not responsible for the split up between the two.
In an exclusive talk with a private TV Channel, Khawar Fareed Maneka said that he has not seen a more pious woman than his ex-wife and false reporting concerning the family has pushed the members in extreme distress.-Agencies
