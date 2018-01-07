Imran not responsible for divorce with Bushra Maneka, ex-husband denies reports

Imran Khan considers Maneka household his spiritual home: Khawar Fareed Maneka

Image result for Imran not responsible for divorce with Bushra Maneka, ex-husband denies reports

LAHORE, January 7: Former husband of Bushra Maneka and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s spiritual leader, Khawar Fareed Maneka has categorically denied the statement associated with him and reported by a private television channel and said that Khan was not responsible for the split up between the two.
In an exclusive talk with a private TV Channel, Khawar Fareed Maneka said that he has not seen a more pious woman than his ex-wife and false reporting concerning the family has pushed the members in extreme distress.-Agencies

News In Pictures

No-trust motion against Balochistan CM Nawab Sanaullah Zehri tomorrow
Alliance with U.S over as Khawaja Asif tells America ‘no more’
PM Abbasi to visit Quetta in a bid to thwart no-trust move
Toll hits six as another Minister resigns from BA
Imran not responsible for divorce with Bushra Maneka, ex-husband denies reports
Iranian Ex-President Ahmadinejad arrested: Report
New U.S security strategy creating instability in the world: Iran
Identity Card issue for Bengali Pakistani must be resolved at once: Nusrat Wahid
Iranian tanker collides with Chinese ship, spills oil
After first ODI defeat, Sarfraz promises ‘better performance
Casting doubts on Pakistan not to be good for common objectives of Washington and Islamabad
No need for Indian lobby, rulers themselves are defaming the country: Imran

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved