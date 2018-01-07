PM Abbasi to visit Quetta in a bid to thwart no-trust move
QUETTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit Quetta within the next day or two in a bid to persuade dissident PML-N leaders to support Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri against whom a no-confidence motion has been submitted in the Balochistan Assembly secretariat. The task to appease the PML-N lawmakers was given by the party chief Nawaz Sharif, sources said.
Prime Minister Abbasi would hold meeting with collation partners, including PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and National Party President Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo. “PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit [Quetta to] address grievances of PML-N legislators who are leaving CM Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri [in the lurch]. PML-N’s position in Balochistan is worsening day by day,” added the aid.”- Agencies/DNA
