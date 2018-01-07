No-trust motion against Balochistan CM Nawab Sanaullah Zehri tomorrow
Prince Ahmed Ali claims backing of most MPAs for no-confidence motion against Zehri
PML-N Senior Vice President Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan meeting in Quetta on Sunday with CM Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri. Provincial Ministers Sardar Aslam Bizenjo and Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani are also present. – SABAH
KARACHI, January 7: As Balochistan Assembly to take up a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri on Jan 9, Prince Ahmed Ali Ahmedzai – an MPA – claimed to have support of the provincial lawmakers on the matter.
Talking to a private television channel, Ahmedzai – who is also affiliated to ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – said more MPAs are to join the disgruntled legislators for Zehri’s inaction on the prevailing issues.
He dispelled a view that the no-confidence motion has been moved at the whims of some elements. “It has been brought after keeping the issues in view,” Ahmedzai added.
He said PML-N Balochistan Senior Vice President Changez Marri would soon join the benches of discontented MPAs.
Prince Ahmed Ali Ahmedzai is one of main signatories of the no-confidence motion. He has recently resigned from his post as chief minister’s adviser.
The unending episode of submitting resignations by the provincial cabinet members, advisers and secretaries began this week after a no-trust motion against Zehri moved in the provincial assembly.
As many as 14 MPAs have expressed lack of confidence in the chief minister over resolving the issues.
On Friday, the embattled provincial government suffered another blow after one more cabinet member and the provincial chief minister’s recently appointed special assistant on excise and taxation submitted their resignations to the governor, escalating the political crisis in the province.
According to officials, the speaker Balochistan Assembly has summoned the assembly session on Jan 9 to proceed on the no-trust move.
On the other hand, the coalition partners – National Party and PkMAP – have pledged to support the chief minister. -NNI
