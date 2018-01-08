YOU LORDSHIP—–LET RESTRAINT NOT GROW INTO ABETMENT !

Never before in the history of Pakistan, have the Judges and the Judiciary come under such vicious and regular attacks as in the last few weeks and months at the hands of Mian Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and his henchmen in the ruling party. Such disdainful, insulting, ridiculing and lampooning has been the choice of words and tone in these attacks that the phrase “CONTEMPT OF COURT” has become totally irrelevant and meaningless in Pakistan’s political life. Mian Nawaz Sharif and his over-enthusiastic daughter mention the words “these five judges” with such contempt that one has the impression they are talking about five bandits, gang of five or five hoodlums.
The indifferent response from the high judiciary has been described as ‘show of restraint’. But if this ‘show of restraint’ continues any more, and the leaders of the PMLN are allowed the luxury of building their ‘popularity’ on the basis of extraordinary courage in the face of “a sinister, partial, and unjust judicial order”, this country will soon be transformed into a real “BANANA REPUBLIC”.
It is time for the honurable Chief Justice to realize that anymore ‘restraint’ in this context can soon enter into the domain of ‘abetment’.

