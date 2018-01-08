Persons like Asghar Khan are born once in a blue moon.
Persons like Air Marshal Asghar Khan are born once in a blue moon. He was instrumental to a great extent in modelling the PAF on extremely sound basis.Though Air Marshal Nur Khan, another legendary Air chief was commanding the PAF during the 1965 Indo- Pak War, when it fought valiantly six times bigger IAF, the credit for it also goes to Asghar Khan who had retired a year earlier after a stint of Seven years as PAF chief during which he had established the PAF as a force to be reckoned with. His stint as chief of the PIA would always be remembered just as his tenure would be written in golden words in the history of the PAF. It was during his stay in the PIA when our national carrier touched zenith in every department of airline industry.
Asghar Khan was a very honest person who, minced no words. There was no contradiction in his word and deed. He did spend some years in politics of this country but politics was no place for an honest person like him. He was a misfit in the dirty politics of the country. In one of his book he sardonically refers to the offer of late ZA Bhutto to him to join forces with him. Bhutto had told him that if he joined him they can together rule over the gullible people of the country for twenty years.
Asghar Khan would continue to turn in his grave until the apex court gives a verdict on his writ petition sub judice for about 22 years in which he had sought justice in the notorious case of payment of an hefty amount out of the taxpayers’ money to some politicians for the formation of the IJI to block entry of Benazir into the citadel of power.
Persons like Asghar Khan are born once in a blue moon.
Persons like Air Marshal Asghar Khan are born once in a blue moon. He was instrumental to a great extent in modelling the PAF on extremely sound basis.Though Air Marshal Nur Khan, another legendary Air chief was commanding the PAF during the 1965 Indo- Pak War, when it fought valiantly six times bigger IAF, the credit for it also goes to Asghar Khan who had retired a year earlier after a stint of Seven years as PAF chief during which he had established the PAF as a force to be reckoned with. His stint as chief of the PIA would always be remembered just as his tenure would be written in golden words in the history of the PAF. It was during his stay in the PIA when our national carrier touched zenith in every department of airline industry.
Asghar Khan was a very honest person who, minced no words. There was no contradiction in his word and deed. He did spend some years in politics of this country but politics was no place for an honest person like him. He was a misfit in the dirty politics of the country. In one of his book he sardonically refers to the offer of late ZA Bhutto to him to join forces with him. Bhutto had told him that if he joined him they can together rule over the gullible people of the country for twenty years.
Asghar Khan would continue to turn in his grave until the apex court gives a verdict on his writ petition sub judice for about 22 years in which he had sought justice in the notorious case of payment of an hefty amount out of the taxpayers’ money to some politicians for the formation of the IJI to block entry of Benazir into the citadel of power.