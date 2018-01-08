SC orders appointment of judges at accountability courts

 

ISLAMABAD, January 8: The Supreme Court ordered on Monday the appointment of judges at accountability courts across the country. The court sought a report in this regard from the secretary of the Law Division in two weeks.
It also directed for submission of a report regarding the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor general (PG).
The directions were made by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, while hearing the notice case regarding the appointment of the PG.
During  the hearing, the attorney general (AG) informed the bench that the appointment of a judge in the Islamabad Accountability Court will be completed in 10 days. He added that the PG NAB will be appointed in a week.
The AG said further that he will consult the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court regarding the appointment of accountability court judges. -DNA

