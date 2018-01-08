Chinese Envoy lauds efforts of Pak Navy for maritime security

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi exchanging views with Yao Jing Chinese Ambassador at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD, January 8: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Chief of Naval Staff, Zafar Mehmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Monday.
Matters relating to defence sector and security of CPEC were discussed during the meeting.
The Naval Chief informed Chinese Ambassador about Pak Navy’s role for the peace and security in the region.
Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy for maritime security.-Sabah

