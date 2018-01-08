Trump pushing Pakistan into exclusive relationship with China: NY Times
NEW YORK, January 8: Leading US newspaper, The New York Times says President Donald Trump has attacked a variety of countries in Twitter posts by urging protesters to overthrow the Iranian government, threatening to blow up North Korea and calling for cuts in aid to the Palestinians.
In article of Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times Steven Erlanger said that Trump’s Twitter Threats Put American Credibility on the Line.
It said Donald Trump following the same about Pakistan threatened on twitter to suspend aid over the country’s ambiguous support for the American battle against the Taliban.
Earlier, In one of his first calls with a foreign leader after being elected, Trump spoke with former Pakistani prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, Continued on page 7
Continued from front page he said that he would love to come to a fantastic country, fantastic place of fantastic people. Please convey to the Pakistani people that they are amazing and all Pakistanis I have known are exceptional people.
But recently, President Trump switched to threatening them, saying on Twitter that Pakistan had “given us nothing but lies & deceit”.
The public humiliation outraged Islamabad, giving an opening to China, which moved within 24 hours to praise Pakistan’s fight against terrorism. Pakistan then agreed to adopt the Chinese currency for transactions, to improve bilateral trade.
It said that this act is Pushing Pakistan into an exclusive relationship with China.-Sabah
