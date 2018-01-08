Tahir-ul-Qadri announces countrywide protest against PML-N from January 17
A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and PPP in a meeting with PAT Chief, Tahir-ul-Qadri to discuss future strategies on Model Town incident in Lahore.
LAHORE, January 8: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri has announced a countrywide protest movement against the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) government which will commence from January 17.
The announcement made here on Monday came as the PAT led All Parties Conference (APC) deadline seeking the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah over the Model Town tragedy expired on January 7.
“Now we will not ask for their resignations (Shehbaz, Sanaullah), but will take them with pressure. They will have to resign. It is no longer just about resignations but the end of PML-N governments wherever they are,” Qadri said during a news conference.
Qadri said that an action committee had been formed which would take decisions and handle administrative matters pertaining to the protest. The action committee would hold its first meeting on January 11.
Protest will not stop until the entire PML-N [government] is finished,” Qadri stated.
At least 14 people were killed and over 100 injured during an ‘anti-encroachment operation’ by Punjab Police outside Idara Minhajul Quran in Lahore’s Model Town on June 17, 2014.
On December 5, 2017, the Punjab government following orders by the Lahore High Court released the Justice Baqir Najifi commission report on the Model Town incident. On December 30, the PAT-led All Parties Conference called for the resignations of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and others over the Model Town incident.
The steering committee was constituted after the APC.-Agencies
