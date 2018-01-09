Who will stand up and tell Washington: “Stop harbouring terrorists and providing them safe havens in Afghanistan, so that they can conduct acts of terror in Pakistan! Or we will not let you use our soil and our skies for supplies to your forces in the Afghan territory. Whatever your reasons for keeping your soldiers on the Afghan soil, isn’t it a fact that you are an ‘occupation force there’, and the Afghan nation has a legitimate right to resist and challenge occupation by all possible means? Those you call Haqqani network are Afghans. You have to convince them that your soldiers are not an occupation army. And if you real are torch-bearer of Democracy take steps to facilitate an electoral process in which the entire Afghan population will participate.”—?
Who will rise and tell Trump that “you owe us an explanation for harbouring training and arming terrorists who have caused thousands of causalities on our soil by their heinous acts.?”
WHO WILL RISE AND SHOW TRUMP THE MIRROR?
Who will stand up and tell Washington: “Stop harbouring terrorists and providing them safe havens in Afghanistan, so that they can conduct acts of terror in Pakistan! Or we will not let you use our soil and our skies for supplies to your forces in the Afghan territory. Whatever your reasons for keeping your soldiers on the Afghan soil, isn’t it a fact that you are an ‘occupation force there’, and the Afghan nation has a legitimate right to resist and challenge occupation by all possible means? Those you call Haqqani network are Afghans. You have to convince them that your soldiers are not an occupation army. And if you real are torch-bearer of Democracy take steps to facilitate an electoral process in which the entire Afghan population will participate.”—?
Who will rise and tell Trump that “you owe us an explanation for harbouring training and arming terrorists who have caused thousands of causalities on our soil by their heinous acts.?”