Suicide and fratricide cases in Indian army

Incidence of killing of colleagues and suicide is on the increase in Indian armed forces, as one person on duty from Armed Forces commits suicide every three days. According to data compiled by the Ministry of Defence for the period January 1, 2014 to March 31st, 2017 three hundred and forty eight personnel committed suicide while on duty. Of these 276 were from the Army, 12 from Navy and sixty from the Air Force. In the preceding four years 597 personnel of Army committed suicide: 116 in 2010, 105 in 2011, 95 in 2012 and 86 in 2013. The Ministry of Defense blames personal reasons including land related disputes back home and apathy shown by civil authorities towards such problems for the recurring occurrence of suicide. Most of the suicides are reported from Jammu and Kashmir or the North East in India.
Of course, the link between suicide with stress and trauma related to their active duty in operations cannot be discounted; but some of the conscionable elements could not bear the atrocities committed on the people of Kashmir including rape and murder of innocent people. While prolonged deployment in counter-insurgency operations in J&K and northeast takes its toll on the physical endurance and mental health of soldiers, it is compounded by other problems such as ineffectual leadership and sometimes humiliation at the hands of their officers. According to Indian daily, Daccan Herald, as many as 425 Indian soldiers from the Army, Air Force and Navy committed suicide in the last four years. Most of suicide cases were reported from the Army, where nine officers and 326 soldiers took their lives. This is followed by the IAF, which reported suicide of five officers and 67 airmen since 2014.
In September 2017, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable A.K. Dass of the E/110 Battalion, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in South Kashmir’s Pampore town. Earlier, following an altercation, an army soldier pumped five bullets into Major Shikhar Thapa of 71 Armoured Regiment in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector. Suicides and fratricide incidents are not uncommon among CRPF and army personnel deployed in Kashmir. In May last year, an army soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in the Laam sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. On December 29, 2006, then Vice Admiral V.K. Singh, director general of the Armed Forces Medical Service, had proposed a plan to recruit 400 psychiatrists to cope with stress that has led to an increase in fratricidal killings and suicides.
Anshu Gupta, a psychiatric social worker, in his paper titled ‘Stress in Indian Army: A Psychological Perspective of Present scenario and Needs’, writes that the rising incidents of suicide and fratricide is a matter of concern for the armed forces, adding that the condition is worse in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and in the northeast region. “Individuals face problems in adjustment right from the initial stage in the army due to shift from civil to army life,” Gupta writes in the paper. Citing many reasons for rising fratricide and suicide cases in the armed forces, Gupta outlines the main difficulties faced by the army personnel as loss of contact with friends and family, loss of an individual’s freedom, feeling lonely, being compared with counterparts, fear of death and getting wounded, and feeling guilty.
In August 2012, officers and jawans of 16 cavalry clashed at Samba in Jammu. In April, 2010, officers and jawans had clashed at 45 cavalry unit at Tibri cantonment at Gurdaspur. Indian Army has been rocked by series of indiscipline and corruption cases vis-a-vis land, liquor, sex, and other scams involving even general officers commanding. A Court of Inquiry (CoI) had blamed as many as 56 personnel of Indian Armed Forces including five officers for scuffle between officers and Jawans of an artillery regiment, which took place on 10th May 2012 at Nyoma after the rape attempt on officer’s wife. The CoI had recommended disciplinary action against 16 personnel including the regiment’s commanding officer and four other officers for failure of command and control, assault, indiscipline and other lapses. Military personnel are also accused of moral turpitude and gross misconduct as well.
Suicide and fratricide cases in Indian army
Nazia Nazar
