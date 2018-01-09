Dirty Game At Regional Front

Restoration of peace in Afghanistan is must for the regional stability and apparently there is no difference of opinion on this point among the stake holders as far as verbal claims are concerned! Despite such uniformity in aim, Afghanistan remains the land of unrest . How unfortunate is the reality that multiple stake holders are brain storming to decide the future of a country which has suffered manifolds since long in the hands of foreign players . Infrastructural destruction is a must for the country which receives American boots on ground . Afghanistan is a no exception on this account . It all seems a stage managed drama when some top American official delivers sermon against terrorism with high sounding claims to chase the terrorist outfits in every corner of the country and at the same time one of their past trusted puppet Hamid Karzai discloses that USA is supporting Daesh in Afghanistan. Hard-core terrorists of JUA and escapees of TTP enjoy full liberty of action in Afghan territory from where they execute attacks in Pakistan. What should we term it , either a regional coercive policy or state sponsored terrorism ? It is strange that a super power with full control in Afghanistan blames Pakistan for any thing wrong going under her nose ? Question rightly arises that what all have they done there so far in collaboration with NATO and Afghan Unity Government . India and her RAW do have some special destructive anti Pakistan designs with absolute American blessing. Undoubtedly , Afghanistan and Pakistan are the two prime sufferers of this dirty game . Persistent investment of major powers in violence has sown the seeds of instability and the unrest might prolong as no player would easily opt to surrender . Allegations against Pakistan are absurd and clearly reflect American irritation as a result of unexpected disobedience from our side . It is an understandable fact that the much talked about aid never came with a condition to bend before India in all humility . Likewise , the aid never aimed to put Pakistan in an absolute isolation mode from regional players like China and Russia . It all seems more baseless and irrational once American foul mouth officials express concerns about Pakistan’s nuclear assets . Only a fool hardy can digest this strange point that Pakistan would ever trade her nuclear capability with pathetic US aid . Though , American quarters are howling about terrorism but root of their actual pinch rests in rapidly building regional bonds between China , Russia and Pakistan . Furthering of this concept will effectively neutralize the policeman role allocated to India on regional chessboard . If it is a sincere cry about terrorism then America should look inward to rehash the flawed approach damaging Afghanistan . Reportedly , criminal gangs have started operating in collaboration with CIA and Afghan security forces mostly in Khost and Kandhar areas . CIA operatives are hunting down their targets by using the mask of these criminal gangs which are famous as Khost Protection Force(KPF), Afghan Security Guard (ASG) and Kandahar Strike Force (KSF).It is not difficult to understand that why Afghanistan is suffering with infinite unrest and bloodshed ? The so called flag bearers of human rights operate like third rate criminals and deliver lectures on peace and terrorism to the whole world with their own hands soaked with the blood of innocents . One can deal with the crisis by taking step in right direction but tackling the hypocrisy with every step in wrong direction becomes impossible . Pakistan is facing a highly complex crisis at internal and external fronts . Collective wisdom must be applied sincerely to formulate a balanced way forward which must revolve around the focal point of avoiding any armed engagement with the rival nexus looming harshly at our eastern and western borders . Greater responsibility lies on the shoulder of political leadership to build a consensus on existing sensitive national issues . No good sign has emerged so far on this front . Absence of positive acceleration by political forces on internal front is gradually exposing their real worth and self centered priorities . All signs predict a tough journey for Pakistan and Afghanistan who are the prime sufferers of this dirty game being played by the major powers at regional chessboard.
Dirty Game At Regional Front
ABDULLAH MUSTAFVI
