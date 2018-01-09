Corrupt elite stands exposed

The greatest contribution of Imran Khan hitherto to the politics of this country has been his consistent and untiring campaign to spotlight the corruption in high places ,particularly,in the citadel of power. The Sharif family would never forgive him for exposing to the man in the street their financial assets which they have accumulated during their stay in power in the Panjab as well as in the Centre for a considerable time. There is no love lost between him and the PPP also because if Imran Khan has been pinpointing the details of property amassed by the Sharifs,he has also been focussing on Zardari’s private assets boys inside and outside the country. The PPP has already suffered in the last polls when its power was restricted to only one province. It has been trying desperately,lately,to regain the lost influence in other provinces of the country but one wonders whether it would be able to bounce back in the forthcoming polls given the fact that it hasn’t yet been able to reorganise itself by getting rid of the old faces responsible for its debacle in the last polls and bringing forward new faces.
There is no dearth of popular support for the revolutionary manifesto which the founders of the PPP had drafted which was pro-people and which was never implemented in letter and spirit when the PPP came to power. Moreover,the man in the street,particularly,the rank and file of the PPP,,doesn’t know who is really in charge of the party. If Zardari would continue to call the shots odds are that in that case it would be difficult for the PPP to find its feet but if Bilawal is given a free hand the PPP might be able to pull it off. A great deal would depend as to how Zardari deals with the current political ground realities .

