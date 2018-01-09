Have I committed a crime for wishing to get married: Imran Khan
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan today responded to his much-hyped marriage controversy on Twitter.
Khan named the controversy a “malicious campaign” as he expressed concern for his children and the “very conservative” family of Bushra in a series of tweets.
“For 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered bns in nation’s wealth; or ordered a model-town-like killing spree; or revealed state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married,” wrote the PTI chief in the first of six tweets on the subject.
Recently, a local media outlet reported that Imran has secretly married on January 1 – for the third time – a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.
The PTI on Sunday rebutted the reports but said he has only proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka, a spiritual leader based in Punjab.
The PTI chief also vowed to never go down to the level of exposing the sordid details of the Sharifs’ personal lives, which he claimed to know the details of.-Agencies
