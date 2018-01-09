Ambassador acknowledges Pakistan Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability
RAWALPINDI, January 9: Martin Kobler, German Ambassador to Pakistan, called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional peace and stability were discussed.
The ambassador acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability.-Agencies
