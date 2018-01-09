7 killed, 20 injured in blast near Balochistan Assembly

Image result for 7 killed, 20 injured in blast near Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, January 9: At least seven people were killed and twenty others injured when a suicide bomber rammed into the truck of Balochistan Constabulary on Zarghoon Road on Tuesday.
The attack took place near the legislative assembly of southwestern Balochistan province of which Quetta is the capital.
According to sources, a suicide bomber on a motorcyle targeted the security personnel when he failed to reach the assembly building due to strict security arrangements.
The security forces immediately cordoned off the blast site, whereas, rescue teams rushed to the spot and moved the injured persons to nearby hospitals.
The death toll is expected to rise as condition of several injured persons is said to be critical. The local authorities have also declared emergency at hospitals across the city.-Agencies

News In Pictures

CM Balochistan resigns ahead of no-confidence motion
PM calls for further expanding trade ties with China
NAB initiates inquiry into Rs 2 billion corruption allegations against Capt (R) Safdar
7 killed, 20 injured in blast near Balochistan Assembly
Ambassador acknowledges Pakistan Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability
Have I committed a crime for wishing to get married: Imran Khan
Differences with some judges, not Supreme Court: Nawaz
Tahir-ul-Qadri announces countrywide protest against PML-N from January 17
Trump pushing Pakistan into exclusive relationship with China: NY Times
Seems Balochistan govt not serious in eradicating terrorism: Supreme Court
KPK Cabinet approves Rs.10, 000 as monthly stipend for “Pesh Imams of Jamia Mosques
Chinese Envoy lauds efforts of Pak Navy for maritime security

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved