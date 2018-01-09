7 killed, 20 injured in blast near Balochistan Assembly
QUETTA, January 9: At least seven people were killed and twenty others injured when a suicide bomber rammed into the truck of Balochistan Constabulary on Zarghoon Road on Tuesday.
The attack took place near the legislative assembly of southwestern Balochistan province of which Quetta is the capital.
According to sources, a suicide bomber on a motorcyle targeted the security personnel when he failed to reach the assembly building due to strict security arrangements.
The security forces immediately cordoned off the blast site, whereas, rescue teams rushed to the spot and moved the injured persons to nearby hospitals.
The death toll is expected to rise as condition of several injured persons is said to be critical. The local authorities have also declared emergency at hospitals across the city.-Agencies
