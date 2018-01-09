NAB initiates inquiry into Rs 2 billion corruption allegations against Capt (R) Safdar

Image result for NAB initiates inquiry into Rs 2 billion corruption allegations against Capt (R) Safdar

PESHAWAR, January 9: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday commenced the investigation process into allegations of corruption against Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.
Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is accused of misappropriation of funds worth Rs2 billion in ongoing development projects in his constituency, NA-21 Mansehra.
Sources said that the complaint against Safdar was filed by a resident of the constituency.
According to a written order, a copy of which is available with Geo News, NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal gave the go-ahead for investigating the complaint against Safdar.
It has been further learnt that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) wing of
the accountability bureau has also appointed an inquiry officer for the case.
Earlier this month, the NAB chairman had taken notice of similar allegations against Safdar for being biased in awarding contracts.
According to a notification issued by the apex anti-corruption organisation, Safdar is accused of awarding contracts worth Rs 3 billion in noncompliance with the set rules and regulations.
Justice (retired) Iqbal had given a go-ahead to the KP chapter of the federal organisation to commence a probe into the matter.
Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s family, including his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Safdar are facing corruption references in the Panama papers case.-Agencies

News In Pictures

CM Balochistan resigns ahead of no-confidence motion
PM calls for further expanding trade ties with China
NAB initiates inquiry into Rs 2 billion corruption allegations against Capt (R) Safdar
7 killed, 20 injured in blast near Balochistan Assembly
Ambassador acknowledges Pakistan Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability
Have I committed a crime for wishing to get married: Imran Khan
Differences with some judges, not Supreme Court: Nawaz
Tahir-ul-Qadri announces countrywide protest against PML-N from January 17
Trump pushing Pakistan into exclusive relationship with China: NY Times
Seems Balochistan govt not serious in eradicating terrorism: Supreme Court
KPK Cabinet approves Rs.10, 000 as monthly stipend for “Pesh Imams of Jamia Mosques
Chinese Envoy lauds efforts of Pak Navy for maritime security

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved