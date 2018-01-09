NAB initiates inquiry into Rs 2 billion corruption allegations against Capt (R) Safdar
PESHAWAR, January 9: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday commenced the investigation process into allegations of corruption against Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.
Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is accused of misappropriation of funds worth Rs2 billion in ongoing development projects in his constituency, NA-21 Mansehra.
Sources said that the complaint against Safdar was filed by a resident of the constituency.
According to a written order, a copy of which is available with Geo News, NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal gave the go-ahead for investigating the complaint against Safdar.
It has been further learnt that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) wing of
the accountability bureau has also appointed an inquiry officer for the case.
Earlier this month, the NAB chairman had taken notice of similar allegations against Safdar for being biased in awarding contracts.
According to a notification issued by the apex anti-corruption organisation, Safdar is accused of awarding contracts worth Rs 3 billion in noncompliance with the set rules and regulations.
Justice (retired) Iqbal had given a go-ahead to the KP chapter of the federal organisation to commence a probe into the matter.
Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s family, including his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Safdar are facing corruption references in the Panama papers case.-Agencies
