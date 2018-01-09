PM calls for further expanding trade ties with China
ISLAMABAD, January 9: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has emphasized upon expanding people-to-people contacts with China and collaboration in various areas, ranging from trade and commerce to education and culture.
He was talking to Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to Pakistan and reiterated strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations.
He stated that deepening the strong bonds of friendship and multi sector cooperation between Pakistan and China would continue with great fervor as ever before. He expressed the confidence that Ambassador Yao will actively contribute towards smooth and expeditious implementation of the CPEC projects.
The Ambassador affirmed to play his part in realizing the vision of Chinese and Pakistani leadership for the benefit of people of the region.-DNA
