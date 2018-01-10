Fear is the key.
Fear of God keeps us from violating His Commandments with impunity. The greater this fear, the more restrained will be our behaviour in the area of wrong-doing. It is true that goodness is a strong ingredient in the making of human nature, but this ingredient varies from person to person. To keep man on the right track Allah had to send Ten Commandments through Moses, Seven Commandments through Jesus and a whole set of Dos and DON’T’s through the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).
Reward & Punishment are the two fundamentals on which all the Divine emphasis is focused. Reward takes us to Paradise and Punishment throws us in the hell. As simple as that.
Fear is the key.
The fear of punishment.
The fear of God getting angry.
The fear of resultant hell.
The society too takes cue from this phenomenon.
Fear of punishment, if traffic rules are violated, if theft is committed, if robbery is resorted to, if a human life is ended, if trust is breached, or if treason is committed against the State.
As long as this FEAR is genuine, and there are strong reasons to harbour it, goodness will prevail with greater abundance in a Society.
It is the loss of this FEAR that has emboldened Mian Nawaz Sharif to take up ARMS against the very institutions that are supposed to inculcate fear in the minds of potential wrong-doers and compulsive evil-practitioners.
Mr. Chief Justice— your restraint may lead to catastrophic results!
LET FEAR RULE
