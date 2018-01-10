Untold successes of the ISI

Whereas all institutions recount their achievements in one way or another, the ISI being an intelligence agency does not highlight its successes and achievements publicly. Therefore, it is the duty of patriotic and conscionable elements to let the nation know about their untold successes. The ISI is successfully unearthing and destroying the networks, supporters, financers and sympathizers of terrorists. The process continues in shape of operation Rad-ul-Fassad and has expanded its range to almost all parts of the country. Instead of appreciating, the ISI is blamed for all the ills from abroad and most unfortunately from within the country by the chattering classes as well. This whole propaganda campaign is led by India along with Afghanistan and the US acting as a supporting hand. There is now incontrovertible evidence that RAW collaborates with NDS in managing terrorism in Pakistan through Baloch Sub-Nationalists (BSNs) and also through misguided religious terrorist outfits like ISIS.
On the all-important Intelligence front, these efforts are being dealt by the ISI. Merely the level and quantum of the threat scenario is huge enough to be dealt by a single agency, and it requires miraculous performance to tackle and defeat such multi-pronged threats. However, the ISI does it for Pakistan single-handedly and that is the only reason that the institution is in the eye of storm, both abroad and inland. Our enemies must know that, Pakistani nation stands united with Armed Forces, ISI and other institutions in combating security threats and enjoys mutual confidence of each other. Pakistan’s political paradigm is intensely influenced by foreign intelligence agencies, international media and even by governments of many foreign countries. The worst kind of interference in our domestic affairs comes from abroad. Reportedly, CIA, RAW and MOSSAD have made inroads in our state organs vis-à-vis politics, economy, media and bureaucracy. Some politicians give irresponsible statements in the media and are soft on enemies and so-called friends just to earn goodwill of their foreign masters.
They do not seem to be aware of the fact that how much damage they are causing to their own country. Under these circumstances, the ISI has to keep an eye on the activities of those having connections with hostile countries and their intelligence agencies. At this point in time when Pakistan is confronting challenges to its internal and external security, if anybody expects that the ISI should turn a blind eye to what is happening in the country and beyond, it will be an act of criminal negligence. The ISI has indeed countered the machinations of alien agencies and their propaganda; and it regularly briefs the elected government and the Parliament about its threat perceptions to internal and external security of Pakistan. It was on this basis that Protection of Pakistan ordinance was passed by the National Assembly three years ago.
The ISI has been watching out any foreign interference and taking immediate actions to neutralize it. And at the same time, it has been appealing to the reason of the patriotic media men to counter propaganda by anti-state elements. Of course, it is the responsibility of the ISI to take note of the anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam propaganda in media and keep an eye on the anti-Pakistan elements, NGOs and so-called human rights organizations. The basic aim is to protect our political system from foreign and outside interference, which is potentially detrimental to sovereignty, integrity and ideology of Pakistan. As FBI and CIA look after the national interests of the US, Pakistani interests should be guarded by the ISI. Propaganda blitz raising concerns about safety and security of Pakistan nukes was also effectively countered by the patriotic elements in print and electronic media.
Earlier, the ISI was successful in putting a break on CIA and its contractors’ operatives that were scouting around the sensitive installations in the country. Pakistan, indeed, has genuine concerns on many counts. For one, Afghanistan was the only country that had voted against Pakistan’s membership in United Nations in 1947. Except for a brief period of Taliban era, Afghan governments in the past have been tossing around the issue of Pakhtunistan, and the relations remained strained for decades. Maulvi Fazlullah, now head of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Taliban, and his militants have been provided safe haven in Kunar, who are involved in planning attacks on Pakistani check posts and also in FATA and elsewhere. In absence of vibrant civil administration, the onus lies on the ISI to check their activities.
Indian media men, commentators, analysts whether liberal-democrats, progressive or broadminded, invariably come out with total support to their government after every act of terrorism in India. Sometimes they are ahead of their government in accusing Pakistan even before the primary investigation was held, as happened in case of Mumbai terror attacks. Unfortunately, Pakistani media was the first to air the news that Ajmal Kassab was a Pakistani. None of Indian journalists ever suggested to Indian government to honor its commitment to Kashmiris for their right to self- determination bestowed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and also acknowledged by first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru on the floor of the Parliament. But some Pakistani media men and analysts were always on the defensive, and considered every act of terrorism in India by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies. In fact, they should not delve into matters that are sensitive in nature. Of course, there are patriotic elements in print and electronic media who are aware of their national responsibility.
Untold successes of the ISI
Nazia Nazar
