Hats off to the Turkish president for cautioning both Washington and Tel Aviv to stay their hand from interfering into the internal affairs of Pakistan and Iran.What a pity that our leadership is not in a position to call a spade a spade .The powers that be in Islamabad are past masters in talking tongue in cheek.Even now when Trump is bent upon damaging Pakistan there are many leaders in this country who have a soft corner in their heart for the Americans and they are shy of using a blunt language in response to what Trump has been uttering against this country.
Our leaders should take a lesson from Iran,North Korea and Cuba.These three countries have often been defying the US in many matters for a very,very long time now.The Americans could do nothing against them.It has been noted that our leaders,both past and present,barring of course Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, have been always shit- scared of Washington.Since long we have been noting that whenever there is a change of government in Pakistan the first thing which the new head of state does in this country is that soon after taking over charge of his office he flies to Riyadh for umra at state expense and then to Washington as if he has to give his arrival report to the tenant of the White House.
The common man of this country is disappointed that hitherto Islamabad has adopted a very apologetic attitude in response to sabre rattling of the American president and his military generals against Pakistan.The Turkish president deserves hosannas for reacting strongly against Washington over the threats of the American president to Pakistan.By doing so he has certainly won the hearts of the rank and file Pakistanis.
Hats off to Turkish President
