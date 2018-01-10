CJP takes suo moto notice of alleged rape, murder of minor girl
ISLAMABAD January 10: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar Wednesday took suo moto notice of the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kashur and sought report from the Punjab police chief within 24 hours.
The development came in wake of protests in different areas of the city killing two and injuring seven on Wednesday against the rape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kasur .
Enraged protesters are chanting slogans against the authorities outside the office of DC. The police had locked the gates of the office, but the protesters broke the gates and entered the DC office.
The angry protesters also vandalised public property. Almost three people were injured in the incident. The protesters are demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and want CM Punjab to visit Kasur . They have refused to end protest till then. District Bar and Anjuman Tajran announced strike against the murder of the minor girl, and also protested over the non-arrest of the suspects.
A protestor while speaking to Waqt News reported said, “Kasur has become worse than Burma, if these people want us to leave this country, tell us but don’t do this to our children.”
The funeral prayers of Zainab were offered by Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri.
After the prayers Tahirul Qadri while speaking to media he said, “Punjab Government and police has treated the protesters the same way as Model Town victims.”
Lahore High Court CJ took suo moto notice of Zainab’s murder in Kasur . He has ordered the police to submit a report immediately.
Zainab ‘s parents were in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah when the incident took place.
After arriving at the Islamabad airport Wednesday, the parents of the minor claimed that police did not cooperate in finding their child.
“If the police would have acted immediately, the culprit would have been caught,” said Zainab ‘s father. He also stressed that they would not bury their daughter until her killer is arrested.
According to initial postmortem report, the minor was strangled to death after being raped multiple times.-Agencies
