Army Chief directs for Civil Administration’s support to catch Zainab’s rapist

  • Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and summoned a Report from DPO

RAWALPINDI, January 10: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed military authorities on Wednesday to extend immediate support to the civil administration to catch rapist of late Zainab.
A seven-year-old minor girl was raped and murdered in Kasur, national media reported the incident today after her decaying body was found in a heap of trash.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor reported that the Army Chief has directed for all-out support to the civil institutions concerned to catch the culprit and bring him to justice.
“COAS directs [for] immediate all out support to civil administration to arrest the criminals and bringing them to exemplary justice,” ISPR DG tweeted.
Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and summoned a report from DPO while asserting that he personally is overseeing the case.-NNI

Army Chief directs for Civil Administration's support to catch Zainab's rapist
