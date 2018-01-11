PUNJAB POLICE MADE QASOOR LOOK LIKE SRI NAGAR……

For today’s echoes of the heart I have decided to present to my readers the collection of my tweets on the 10th of January 2018. These tweets, I believe not only reflect my state of mind, but also accurately mirror the feelings of millions and millions of my fellow country persons.
(1) British/Frankish laws be damned. British democracy that empowers criminals be damned. Return to Quran. Implement Laws of crime & punishment ordained by Allah. A few public hangings are all that we need to change this society in which Zainabs & Faizans are at the mercy of rapists/killers.
(2) Till BB’s funeral , Asif Zardari wore the deadly threatening and uncouth look that Rana Sana wears. Then an expert from abroad was hired to give AAZ presidential/cultured look. Can’t Noon League hire the same expert for the man who is the face and the voice of this govt.
(3) Thousands of hoodlums and gangsters are on the loose, some wearing police uniforms, some occupying ministerial positions and some trying to convince the nation that the root cause of all the evil and misery is an imaginary nexus of Army Judiciary and Imran Khan.
(4) Let JUSTICE FOR ZAINAB become the call of the times. Police doesn’t know who killed Zainab but we all know who killed two sons of Pakistan who were demanding JUSTICE FOR ZAINAB.
(5)
نوازشریف نے خود ہی اپنی طویل مدت سے قائم حکومت پر فردِ جرم عائد کردی ہے۔۔۔کل وہ کہہ رہے تھے کہ خاقان عباسی نالائق ہیں تو ان کا کوئی قصور نہیں۔۔۔ میں نہیں تو کچھ بھی نہیں پاکستان بھی نہیں۔۔۔ اگر میں شیخ مجیب بن گیا تو ذمہ دار جج ہوںگے۔۔۔
(6) Pakistan’s proven plunderer is giving a sermon on morality. He is talking about destruction brought about by Martial Law regimes. Here he is probably right. It was a Martial Law regime that produced this monster, this robber and this hypocrite who has landed Pakistan here.
(7)
دیکھو عوام کا غم و غصہ میاں نواز شریف۔۔۔اور ڈرو اس وقت سے جب عوامی انصاف کی بپھری ہوئی موجیں جاتی امرا کی فصیلوں سے جا ٹکرائیں گی۔۔۔ان شریف النفس ججوں پر قناعت کر لو۔عوام کے غیض وغضب اور اللہ پاک کے قہر کو دعوت مت دو۔۔۔۔
PUNJAB POLICE MADE QASOOR LOOK LIKE SRI NAGAR……
For today’s echoes of the heart I have decided to present to my readers the collection of my tweets on the 10th of January 2018. These tweets, I believe not only reflect my state of mind, but also accurately mirror the feelings of millions and millions of my fellow country persons.
(1) British/Frankish laws be damned. British democracy that empowers criminals be damned. Return to Quran. Implement Laws of crime & punishment ordained by Allah. A few public hangings are all that we need to change this society in which Zainabs & Faizans are at the mercy of rapists/killers.
(2) Till BB’s funeral , Asif Zardari wore the deadly threatening and uncouth look that Rana Sana wears. Then an expert from abroad was hired to give AAZ presidential/cultured look. Can’t Noon League hire the same expert for the man who is the face and the voice of this govt.
(3) Thousands of hoodlums and gangsters are on the loose, some wearing police uniforms, some occupying ministerial positions and some trying to convince the nation that the root cause of all the evil and misery is an imaginary nexus of Army Judiciary and Imran Khan.
(4) Let JUSTICE FOR ZAINAB become the call of the times. Police doesn’t know who killed Zainab but we all know who killed two sons of Pakistan who were demanding JUSTICE FOR ZAINAB.
(5)
نوازشریف نے خود ہی اپنی طویل مدت سے قائم حکومت پر فردِ جرم عائد کردی ہے۔۔۔کل وہ کہہ رہے تھے کہ خاقان عباسی نالائق ہیں تو ان کا کوئی قصور نہیں۔۔۔ میں نہیں تو کچھ بھی نہیں پاکستان بھی نہیں۔۔۔ اگر میں شیخ مجیب بن گیا تو ذمہ دار جج ہوںگے۔۔۔
(6) Pakistan’s proven plunderer is giving a sermon on morality. He is talking about destruction brought about by Martial Law regimes. Here he is probably right. It was a Martial Law regime that produced this monster, this robber and this hypocrite who has landed Pakistan here.
(7)
دیکھو عوام کا غم و غصہ میاں نواز شریف۔۔۔اور ڈرو اس وقت سے جب عوامی انصاف کی بپھری ہوئی موجیں جاتی امرا کی فصیلوں سے جا ٹکرائیں گی۔۔۔ان شریف النفس ججوں پر قناعت کر لو۔عوام کے غیض وغضب اور اللہ پاک کے قہر کو دعوت مت دو۔۔۔۔