Kulbhushan Jhadav and the Mistake

The Quint recently gained the spotlight for a very relevant reason. Indian journalist; Chandan Nandy in The Quint. Nandy reported a few days back that two former RAW Chiefs were against the recruitment of the spy for operations in Pakistan. On March 6, 2016 Pakistan caught red handed the biggest proof of Indian interference in Pakistan. The story has had its fair share of twists and turns but before those are revisited in retrospect the latest development needs to be explored first. Before this expose however the official Indian stance on the whole situation was that Jadhav was kidnapped by Mullah Omar Irani of Jaish-ul-Adl from Sarbaz city, around 52km from Chabahar. Irani then handed over Jadhav to the Pakistan Army. It is also interesting to note that the story in the Quint reveals that Jhadav was not the first choice and it is possible that the Iran and Afghanistan desk had something to do with his recruitment. It was also pointed out that a Baloch and or a Pakistani national would have been more suitable for the operations as opposed to Jhadav. The story was quickly taken off the website siting issues and Mr. Nandy seems to be missing in action since then.
Jahdav is a household name for all the wrong reasons. Jhadav’s wife and mother met his in December last year. The meeting went smoothly but the Indian media tried to find controversy in the whole scenario. As a meeting based on humanitarian grounds soon turned into a Bollywood extravaganza where suddenly both Jhadav’s mother and wife were victims of some Pakistani controversy. India should try to understand that propaganda opportunities should loosely follow some form of common sense. Pakistan was granting access to a known terrorist, confessing of instigating bomb blasts wide spread killing, a death row criminal. The wife and mother came from the same country that first denied his existence then blamed Pakistan as usual for their subversive guerrilla tactics. Pakistan showed compassion and got slander in return. It is very important to note that Pakistan despite all that transpired later calls it not the last meeting and extended the meeting by 10 minutes on Jhadav’s mother’s request.
Pakistan submitted her plea in counter to the Indian plea in the International Court of Justice in December. Indians managed to get a stay order on Kulbhshan’s execution via The Hague. Now they fight for counsellor access to the spy. A very important development for Pakistan in this regard is the election of Justice Dalveer Bhandari, the newly re-elected judge at the International Court of Justice. He is the same judge who explicitly expressed support for Jhadav. His words for the interim stay on the execution as; “hugely satisfying interim pronouncement which is a great diplomatic victory for India”. This is an indication on how we should not take anything for granted when it comes to our lovely neighbors. They are more focused and seasoned on the diplomatic front. Not to mention the natural propensity of the global powers towards all things Indian makes even the best of scenarios for Pakistan sour.
A few factors must be kept in mind whenever we examine the case of Jhadav. 1) Indians are making extra vigilant intelligence attacks in Balochistan, trying to create another FATA for us by spreading false dissatisfaction in a region already underdeveloped and ripe for prpaganda.2) Jhadav admitted to directly influence efforts linked to CPEC, the billions of Dollars invested by China are not only good for them, they are destined to change our country as well no matter what the propaganda gurus might say. We must never forget that all great acts counter great opposition/ speculation in times of execution only to be appreciated for the valor of the people involved later. The choices we have other than CPEC especially in the wake of Afghanistan, Trump and suspension of US aid also determine our attitude.
We must be mindful of the challenges ahead and must ensure that Jhadav is made out into an example for all those who think that it is very easy to meddle in Pakistan’s affairs. We have a tough battle ahead in the International Court of Justice and taking things for granted is not something we can afford. We must remain undistracted with the internal political changes as any democracy’s evolution comes with challenges. The bigger picture especially with respect to CPEC must be refreshed time and time again as India openly expresses their dismay and so do the rest of our adversaries. Let us try to build a stronger Pakistan with each ongoing challenge.
Kulbhushan Jhadav and the Mistake
Saman Hamid
