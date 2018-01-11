NEGLIGENCE ABOUT INDIAN SPONSORED TERRORISM

How can Pakistan ensure the safety of men and material while being at reactive mode against extra ordinary rampage of cross border terrorism and coercive diplomatic onslaught from India . While hue and cry over Khalbhoshan Yadev’s meeting with wife and mother is still in air , India has shamelessly asked for counsellor access to another agent Shabir who was awarded death sentence for being involved in a terrorist attack in Azad Kashmir Islam Garrh area during December 1999. Remember that explosion in a passenger bus at that time resulted in death of 9 persons at the spot including more than 25 injured. Shabir’s apprehension from the incident site and subsequent investigations amply disclosed that explosion was part of series of multiple terrorist attacks master minded by RAW to bleed the Pakistan . What all Shabir revealed on this account was not different from KBY confessions who was apprehended much later . Bollywood style drama in marathon transmissions over KBY family visit clearly reflected the policy line of India which only revolves around the coercion of Pakistan by using all available tools . This open ownership of terrorists and bold claims to disintegrate Pakistan are unusual developments . Mysterious silence of our ruling party leadership in the past and traditional inefficiency of diplomatic quarters provided enough manouvering space to India . This objectionable negligence fetched heavy criticism on ruling party which kept striving to trivialize the sensitive issues and never even bothered to appoint an exclusive foreign minister . Our policy about Indian spies is another story of non serious approach and clearly points out absence of principle based stance . In the past , our ruling elite and few unknown quarters took irrational decisions about Indian spies who were involved in hard core terrorist activities and took lives of innocent Pakistani citizens . Notorious Indian spy Kashmir Singh is the most relevant example who proudly confessed his black deeds immediately after crossing Wagha border. It was a hard slap on the face of those who always try to receive certificate of soft image from so called international community . These quarters never feel the shame falling on our head with disgraceful Indian response to our self styled unwise ways to prove the tolerance or desire to establish friendship . Why do we forget that terrorists are required to be dealt in accordance with law . How an unconditional apology to a terrorist can be justified? Do state carry some responsibility towards the victims of terrorism caused by the spies who later enjoy the gracious pardons ? Probably , our state machinery has committed to earn the disgrace , anxiety and loss for the citizens at all cost . Meeting permission to KBY family is the latest episode in the chain of disgraceful steps . Our decision makers once again offered the face and successfully received slap coupled with kick from India. Having friendship with neighbours and desire to live peacefully are appreciable but why do we adopt these good traits at wrong time with wrong quarters . Modi led BJP government is pursuing a well thought out policy to destabilize Pakistan through fifth generation warfare . Most of the war is being fought in our mainland with paid terrorists , spies , agents and so called intellectuals camouflaged in the media circles. Under these extra ordinarily serious circumstances , only a fool hardy can expect a positive policy shift from India in response to our gracious discount package offers to RAW terrorists . Peace or friendship can not be substituted with honour and grace . Our irrational joker style moves usually earn a disgrace and interpreted as a sign of weakness . Indian sponsored terrorism can not be left loose by relying upon the stereo type eye wash measures . Collective wisdom should be applied to put in force the damage control measures . Indian nexus with USA is turning harsh against Pakistan with every passing day and the cat is now almost out of the bag . Let’s quit the non seriousness about intriguing web of Indian spies . Before brainstorming about the terrorists’ discount packages , let’s think upon exposing the Indian sponsored terrorism confessed by RAW spies and proudly claimed by top officials like Modi and Ajeet Doval. Negligent handling of such sensitive matters will no more be affordable for Pakistan.
NEGLIGENCE ABOUT INDIAN SPONSORED TERRORISM
ABDULLAH MUSTAFVI
How can Pakistan ensure the safety of men and material while being at reactive mode against extra ordinary rampage of cross border terrorism and coercive diplomatic onslaught from India . While hue and cry over Khalbhoshan Yadev’s meeting with wife and mother is still in air , India has shamelessly asked for counsellor access to another agent Shabir who was awarded death sentence for being involved in a terrorist attack in Azad Kashmir Islam Garrh area during December 1999. Remember that explosion in a passenger bus at that time resulted in death of 9 persons at the spot including more than 25 injured. Shabir’s apprehension from the incident site and subsequent investigations amply disclosed that explosion was part of series of multiple terrorist attacks master minded by RAW to bleed the Pakistan . What all Shabir revealed on this account was not different from KBY confessions who was apprehended much later . Bollywood style drama in marathon transmissions over KBY family visit clearly reflected the policy line of India which only revolves around the coercion of Pakistan by using all available tools . This open ownership of terrorists and bold claims to disintegrate Pakistan are unusual developments . Mysterious silence of our ruling party leadership in the past and traditional inefficiency of diplomatic quarters provided enough manouvering space to India . This objectionable negligence fetched heavy criticism on ruling party which kept striving to trivialize the sensitive issues and never even bothered to appoint an exclusive foreign minister . Our policy about Indian spies is another story of non serious approach and clearly points out absence of principle based stance . In the past , our ruling elite and few unknown quarters took irrational decisions about Indian spies who were involved in hard core terrorist activities and took lives of innocent Pakistani citizens . Notorious Indian spy Kashmir Singh is the most relevant example who proudly confessed his black deeds immediately after crossing Wagha border. It was a hard slap on the face of those who always try to receive certificate of soft image from so called international community . These quarters never feel the shame falling on our head with disgraceful Indian response to our self styled unwise ways to prove the tolerance or desire to establish friendship . Why do we forget that terrorists are required to be dealt in accordance with law . How an unconditional apology to a terrorist can be justified? Do state carry some responsibility towards the victims of terrorism caused by the spies who later enjoy the gracious pardons ? Probably , our state machinery has committed to earn the disgrace , anxiety and loss for the citizens at all cost . Meeting permission to KBY family is the latest episode in the chain of disgraceful steps . Our decision makers once again offered the face and successfully received slap coupled with kick from India. Having friendship with neighbours and desire to live peacefully are appreciable but why do we adopt these good traits at wrong time with wrong quarters . Modi led BJP government is pursuing a well thought out policy to destabilize Pakistan through fifth generation warfare . Most of the war is being fought in our mainland with paid terrorists , spies , agents and so called intellectuals camouflaged in the media circles. Under these extra ordinarily serious circumstances , only a fool hardy can expect a positive policy shift from India in response to our gracious discount package offers to RAW terrorists . Peace or friendship can not be substituted with honour and grace . Our irrational joker style moves usually earn a disgrace and interpreted as a sign of weakness . Indian sponsored terrorism can not be left loose by relying upon the stereo type eye wash measures . Collective wisdom should be applied to put in force the damage control measures . Indian nexus with USA is turning harsh against Pakistan with every passing day and the cat is now almost out of the bag . Let’s quit the non seriousness about intriguing web of Indian spies . Before brainstorming about the terrorists’ discount packages , let’s think upon exposing the Indian sponsored terrorism confessed by RAW spies and proudly claimed by top officials like Modi and Ajeet Doval. Negligent handling of such sensitive matters will no more be affordable for Pakistan.