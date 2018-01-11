Establishment and the politicians

The word Establishment is frequently used in the negative sentence by most of our politicians whether they are in power or they are cherishing it. Obviously, in the broader sense it means military and civil bureaucracy.
It has been observed that the rulers of this country have often been passing on the buck to it for their failures giving an impression to the common man that but for the bottlenecks created in their way by the Establishment they would have dug rivers of milk and honey for him. Nothing can be farther from the truth than this contention. The question is why should the Establishment pick up quarrel with the elected representatives of the people ? Is it manned by the people who are mad?
Why should the elected leaders of the people moving in the corridors of power be shit- scared of the Establishment if they go by the book in their day to day governance, if they don’t violate law of the land, if they don’t gerrymander, if they don’t use their power for increasing their personal wealth, if they don’t indulge in nepotism, monetary corruption and the other moral ills? If the rulers think that no body is watching them, they are grossly mistaken. There will always be somebody who will be overseeing their activities. It is the moral and financial weaknesses of the rulers which ultimately brings them down in the eyes of the common man thus paving the way for the rule by the jackboots. Didn’t the rulers make a mess out of this country between 1951 and 1958 which ultimately resulted in their booting out of power by the Army to the great relief of common man? The rulers in 1977 and later on in 1999 also fell on their own sword. Has somebody ever thought about it as to why the common man of this country distributed sweets when democratically elected governments in this country were thrown out?The upshot of this argument is that the Establishment would continue to hang over their heads like the sword of Damocles as long as they don’t learn from their past mistakes and give to the common man of this country a neat , clean and an honest government.
Establishment and the politicians
