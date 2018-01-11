Pakistan in talks with U.S over security assistance: Foreign Office
ISLAMABAD, January 11: The Pakistan Foreign Office said on Thursday it is in talks with the United States over matters of mutual interest, including security assistance, but it was too soon to reveal more at this point in time.
In his weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said the two countries were in talks over matters of mutual interest, including security assistance, details of which cannot be revealed to media just now.
The FO spokesperson shared concern over India’s plan to send satellites into space, allegedly for spying purposes. India intends to send 31 satellites into space on Saturday (January 13), with reports suggesting that the satellites have been fitted with spying devices,
he said. India should refrain from military use of space technology and [such measures] that could disrupt the balance of power in the region, Faisal stated. The Foreign Office in its statement also condemned the Quetta suicide bombing and the brutal rape and murder of the seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur. Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt Gen Bilal Akbar, and the directors general of Military Operations and Military Intelligence briefed members of the diplomatic corps at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday. The diplomats were provided details about the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, which had eliminated terrorist presence in Pakistan, a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said earlier.-Agencies
